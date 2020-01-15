With three months left before the Wisconsin legislative session concludes, state lawmakers at the Capitol are making a last push to circulate proposals for sponsorship, hold public hearings and move bills through committees.
For southwest Wisconsin officials, water quality remains a top priority.
Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, served on the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality, which recently issued a 13-bill package that calls for $10 million in appropriations to finance a bevy of initiatives. They range from creating grants for contaminated well replacement to funds for watershed improvement projects.
“I’m anticipating that we won’t have an issue getting those through the Assembly,” Tranel said. “The Senate might be an uphill climb.”
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said he is unable to gauge how receptive his peers will be to the task force’s proposals. Any appropriation will require approval by the state budgeting committee, on which he serves.
“The Assembly is proposing $10 million, which is not a small dollar amount,” he said. “I want to make sure that whatever money we invest with water quality has a positive impact.”
This session, Marklein introduced multiple bills pertaining to rural emergency medical services. The bills would reduce requirements for stocking ambulances with equipment and make a National Registry Test optional for Wisconsin volunteers who serve at the emergency medical responder level of service.
He hopes relaxing requirements will streamline EMS operations and help attract more volunteers to the field.
Marklein also is spearheading a legislative proposal that would record as teaching hours the time University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension specialists spend working with producers at agricultural sites. That is not currently the case.
“There is really a disincentive for professors to engage out in the field,” Marklein said.
Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, also mulled whether the Senate would open the state’s purse strings for water quality initiatives, but he remains hopeful.
He has lent his support to a bill that increases monetary compensation for farmland preservation tax credits and expands the types of land that are eligible for the program.
The four lawmakers also are backing three bills pertaining to “truth in food labeling,” versions of which passed out of a Senate committee in December.
If approved, the measures would restrict the types of products that can use the labels “milk” and “meat” because officials — both Democratic and Republican — say misuse has caused customer confusion and unjustly capitalized on the quality reputation of animal-based products created by Wisconsin farmers.
Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, is less optimistic over the session’s outlook, characterizing the GOP-controlled Senate as proceeding through the remaining days of floor session without a sense of urgency to plan meetings.
“It’s frustrating,” she said. “The schedule’s a bit thin to address these issues that I really think deserve attention.”
Shilling hopes to see the Senate take up a bill package that would allocate about $4 million to services pertaining to homelessness. The legislation already passed the Assembly and was recently highlighted as a continued priority by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Shilling also drew attention to bills that would require the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to notify counties of groundwater standard violations by entities that hold wastewater discharge permits and that aim to institute cost-control mechanisms on insulin, to reduce the state’s prison population and to simplify the application process for flood assistance.
“There is lots we should get our arms wrapped around,” she said.