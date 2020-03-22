GUTTENBERG, Iowa – A man drowned Saturday in the Mississippi River near the spillway of Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg.
Shaun Oppenheimer, 54, of Quasqueton, was not wearing a personal floatation device, according to a press release today from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when Oppenheimer and another man were fishing in a 14-foot flatboat in a restricted area near the low-head dam, the release states.
The boat was caught in a turbulent area and began taking on water.
Oppenheimer went overboard. Neither Oppenheimer nor the operator of the boat -- whose name was not released -- was wearing personal flotation devices, although the boat did have them on board, according to the release.