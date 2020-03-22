News in your town

2 more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County; Iowa's total doubles since Friday

Tri-state churches turn to virtual services in wake of coronavirus restrictions

2 hurt in crash Friday in Dubuque

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday night)

UPDATE: Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday night)

Write the caption

Dubuque, Jackson counties under flood warning