Dubuque County Mental Health/Disabilities Services Director Ann Cameron Williams unexpectedly announced this week that she would resign by the end of Friday, Aug. 19.
Williams had served in her post since March 2021 and had several early successes, including reimagining and filling a public advisory board, which had been largely forgotten upon her arrival, even by the people who ostensibly served on it.
In June 2021, Williams reported to the county Board of Supervisors that she wished to reform the Dubuque County Disabilities Council, on which 13 of 19 positions were vacant. By September, the council was full of appointed members meeting monthly.
“I asked the supervisors to rebrand that into a disabilities council, where the members are mostly people with lived experience: people with disabilities or loved ones with disabilities,” Williams said Wednesday. “They have taken on several projects within the scope of being successful and brought them to fruition.”
At the Disabilities Council’s meeting on Monday, Williams said an emotional goodbye.
“It has been a privilege working with all of you,” she told the group. “I will be there in spirit with you and know you are going to be super successful in whatever you do. Thank you to each one of you who has just made this experience an amazing one. I’m just sorry I can’t keep working with you.”
Williams also worked closely with Hillcrest Family Services, the county and Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East-Central Region on establishing Hillcrest’s A New Day Behavioral Health Walk-in Clinic as the county’s one-stop access hub.
“They had this access hub proposal languishing,” she said. “In talking with key stakeholders like the sheriff, police department, providers and people with experiences, it was clear that we needed that. I played a small part in bringing those stakeholders back to the table. That Access New Day Center is something that I take a lot of pride in.”
Regarding her departure, Williams only said she was “looking forward to spending more time with family.”
“I have truly loved working for Dubuque County,” she said. “There are some fine people doing civil service. I’m going to miss working with them all.”
The county’s human resources director position is vacant, and elected county officials said they could not comment on Williams’ departure.
“Until it is resolved, I cannot comment on a personnel matter,” said Auditor Kevin Dragotto.
County Attorney C.J. May III did not respond to request for comment.
The Dubuque County Mental Health/Disabilities Services director position has, since July 1, been funded 80% by the East-Central Region and 20% by the county.
