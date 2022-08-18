Dubuque County Mental Health/Disabilities Services Director Ann Cameron Williams unexpectedly announced this week that she would resign by the end of Friday, Aug. 19.

Williams had served in her post since March 2021 and had several early successes, including reimagining and filling a public advisory board, which had been largely forgotten upon her arrival, even by the people who ostensibly served on it.

