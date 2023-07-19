mpx-07122023-nws-zangerle-quilts-IMG_1195.JPG
Buy Now

Ed (from left), Lorraine, Chuck, David and William Zangerle received Quilts of Valor at a ceremony at American Legion Post 45 in Manchester on July 1.

 Mike Putz • Staff Photo

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Five members of the Zangerle family received Quilts of Valor for their military service during a ceremony with family and friends July 1 at American Legion Post 45 in Manchester.

Chuck Zangerle and his brother, William, served in the Marines, Ed Zangerle in the Army, and David Zangerle and Lorraine Zangerle in the Air Force.

Recommended for you