MANCHESTER, Iowa — Five members of the Zangerle family received Quilts of Valor for their military service during a ceremony with family and friends July 1 at American Legion Post 45 in Manchester.
Chuck Zangerle and his brother, William, served in the Marines, Ed Zangerle in the Army, and David Zangerle and Lorraine Zangerle in the Air Force.
The siblings’ military service totals 50 years.
Chuck, who lives south of Manchester, served from 1979 to 1988, with the First Marine Division and the Second Marine Division. William served from 1983 to 1987 in Hawaii and stateside.
Ed served in the Army and Army National Guard from 1985 to 1993.
David served in the Air Force from 1988 to 1994, with the 35th Fighter Wing.
Lorraine served from 1981 to 2004 with the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron and the 101st Airborne Division.
All five agreed that receiving their Quilt of Valor with their siblings was special.
“This was quite an honor and something I take pride in,” Chuck said at the event. “I was overwhelmed with the turnout today.”
Three branches of the military among five siblings, over time, created a bit of friendly rivalry.
“Of course, the Marine Corps is the best,” Chuck joked. “Just because the rest didn’t make the first squad doesn’t mean we don’t love each other.”
“This was such an honor and more emotional than when I retired from the military in 2004,” Lorraine said. She now works for the U.S. Government, living in Belgium. “For all the men and women who make the quilts, what a beautiful gesture they do that comes from their heart. I think it’s incredible they do that. I know every veteran who receives one is honored by it.”
William, who lives in Sutliff, Iowa, agreed adding, “Today was great. It meant a lot.”
With the exception of Lorraine, Ed, who lives in North Carolina, came the farthest for the ceremony. Retired from the federal government, he is now a farrier.
“It was absolutely special to receive the quilts with all of them. I really appreciate all the family and friends that came out today to honor our family,” Ed said at the ceremony.
David lives in Cedar Rapids and works as a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. The youngest in the family, he acknowledged the role his older siblings played in his entering the Air Force.
“They helped make it an easy transition to go serve my country. I was able to follow in their footprints. It was overwhelming to be recognized and honored for what I consider a privilege — to serve this great country.”
Chuck gave credit to the members of Post 45 who helped in the planning, as well as his wife, Paula. “She coordinated this and got everyone here today from all over the country and the world.”
He also said he’s proud to be a member of Post 45.
“Our mission is to assist and help other veterans. It’s an everyday job and it’s an honor to be a part of it.”
The Zangerles were last together in 2015 for David’s wedding. Before that, it was for the funeral of their mother, Maxine, in December 1996.
“The last time Mom had everyone together (before that) was 1978 at Christmas,” Chuck explained. “She told me that she was so proud of everyone being in the Armed Forces, but she missed the fact that everyone wasn’t home for Christmas. It was ironic when she passed, it was just before Christmas and she got us all back together again for Christmas. That’s meant a lot to me.”