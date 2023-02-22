CASCADE, Iowa — The final construction phase of a new, larger gazebo in Cascade’s Riverview Park will happen this spring.
The improvements come almost three years after the old gazebo was discovered to be in poor condition by city public works staff in 2020. Initially planning to wash and paint it, staff realized the severity of the deterioration of the wooden structure and possible problems in the foundation warranted further investigation.
The idea of replacing the gazebo with a new one was brought to City Council in March 2021, followed by a monthslong debate and resident feedback regarding the new design.
The decisions further were complicated by requirements by the Army Corps of Engineers regarding the gazebo’s structural relation to the river.
To meet these needs, the new gazebo will be built even with the river wall.
The building itself will be almost double the length of its predecessor and a few feet wider.
In fall 2022, the council bid out the demolition of the old gazebo and poured the concrete flatwork to have the base set for the spring construction.
Over this past winter, the council bid out the contract for the gazebo’s structure and electric connection to B & L Manternach Construction for $104,600.
Because B & L was not the low bidder, the business agreed to make a donation to bring the final cost to the city to about $96,000.
Work will begin in the spring with a deadline of June 30 to avoid conflict with the majority of park events.
However, the first two events of the year will have to work around it.
“There’s supposed to be two events in the park during that time,” City Administrator Lisa Kotter said.
“One is wing fest, and they’re considering having it on First Avenue instead so they don’t disturb the park, and Rockin’ on the River on the first Saturday in June,” Kotter said. “We said they’ll have to button up the construction area if they’re not done yet for that.”
The gazebo’s main features will be an open walk-in on the west side facing the park, limestone to match the amphitheater, a gable roof, railing facing the river and stone walls on the north, south and west.
It will fit three park benches, and the electricity will come from the park amphitheater.
Funding for the construction will come from the city parks department.
If the expenses exceed the estimated amount, Kotter said sales tax dollars will fill the rest.
The city currently is accepting donations for the gazebo, having already collected $12,000 from three donors.
Any interested donors can call City Hall. All donors of $1,000 or more will have their names on a recognition wall in the gazebo.
