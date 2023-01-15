Debate begins on governor’s ‘school choice’ measure
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to give taxpayer funds to private schools if parents enroll their children there made quick progress in the Iowa Legislature last week.
The Students First Act would create an education savings account for students whose parents remove them from a public school and enroll them in a private school. The majority of funding the state would have allocated to the student’s public school district would be moved into the account.
Based on the current per-student allocation, that would move $7,598 annually with the student. The bill would leave $1,205 to the public school the student previously attended.
The proposal also would phase in eligibility for education savings accounts for students currently enrolled in private schools, starting with families who have lower income levels.
Reynolds announced her proposal during her annual Condition of the State address Tuesday. By the speech’s end, her proposed legislation had been introduced to both the state House of Representatives and Senate.
Sheriff, state’s attorney won’t enforce gun law
GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County’s Republican sheriff and state’s attorney said Wednesday that they will not enforce an assault weapons ban signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The Democratic governor signed the law — which then took effect immediately — not long after the Illinois House of Representatives voted, 68-41, to approve the ban Tuesday afternoon. The bill passed, 34-20, in the Illinois Senate on Monday.
On Wednesday, Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner announced he would not enforce the law.
In a letter posted on social media, he wrote that the sheriff’s department will not check “to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been charged solely with noncompliance of this act.” The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns.
County auditor, recorder posts to merge?
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is mulling the idea of merging two elected county positions, though such a move ultimately would require voter action.
During a work session Monday, Supervisor Ann McDonough proposed that the county merge the positions of auditor and recorder as a way to address the vacancy created by the Jan. 3 resignation of Recorder John Murphy, who had been reelected to the position in November.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto has taken over management of the recorder’s office since Murphy’s departure. Dragotto said that in order to merge the two positions, residents must submit a petition asking for the recorder and auditor positions to be combined. The supervisors then could call for the proposed merger to be on the ballot for the November 2024 election at the earliest.
Platteville selects buyer for armory
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Common Council members on Tuesday night unanimously selected a group of local investors to take ownership of Platteville Armory.
The winning proposal came from a group of area residents who plan to form an LLC to operate the facility. Chris and Allison Richard, of Platteville; Josh and Hollie Kuepers, of Dickeyville; and Jason Francois, of Dubuque, put in a combined $201,000 offer for the armory and three adjacent lots owned by the city.
The group said in their submission that they hope to make the armory a “community-based building that serves multiple needs for the citizens of the city of Platteville and surrounding area.” Planned uses for the space include leased storage space for area businesses, event and kitchen space rentals and potential use as a child care facility for the Head Start program.
Black Lives Matter flag removed from classroom
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — One of two flags has been removed from a Maquoketa High School classroom after they sparked controversy in the fall.
The flag supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in the classroom of teacher Mykah Kennedy was determined by district administrators to constitute political expression and has been removed, while a flag supporting LGBTQ+ Pride can remain.
The flags had hung in Kennedy’s classroom since she began teaching in the district three years ago.
Controversy over the flags began in September, when a concerned parent contacted district officials. That same month, school board members approved the first reading of a state-required employee expression policy.
After hearing from students, parents, teachers and community members in favor of and against the flags, school board members in November approved a final reading of the policy, referencing several existing board policies addressing employee political activity and the teaching of controversial subjects.
City of Dubuque plans electric vehicle fleet
Dubuque officials hope to replace every city-owned vehicle with an electric-powered alternative by 2045.
That goal is part of the electrification rationale and implementation guidelines recently approved by Dubuque City Council members. The guidelines lay out how the city will approach replacing its vehicles in the future, with a priority placed on purchasing electric ones.
Under the new guidelines, the city will aim to replace 16% of its vehicles — including city-owned cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, vans, transit buses and short haul trucks — with electric ones by 2025. By 2032, city officials plan to have nearly half of their fleet comprised of electric vehicles.
While swapping out the city’s 244 vehicles with electric alternatives in less than 25 years poses a costly challenge for the city, Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said it is feasible.
2nd site brewing for coffee shop
A Dubuque coffee shop plans to open a second location soon. Wayfarer Coffee, which currently operates a café on Washington Street and a roasting facility on Cedar Cross Court, will open Wayfarer Coffee West at 2728 Asbury Road.
Owner Darin Shireman has worked at various coffee businesses since 2003, starting at Badger Bros. Coffee in Platteville, Wis., which he owned from 2010 to 2020. After selling that business, he opened Wayfarer Coffee’s roasting facility. In October 2021, he took ownership of coffee shop Inspire Café at 955 Washington St., changing its name to Wayfarer Coffee.
“The plan had always been that we wanted to do multi-location,” he said. “We want to build a small chain in and around Dubuque.”
The space that will house Wayfarer Coffee West was the longtime home of coffee shop One Mean Bean, which closed last year.
