Dubuque recorded its second-lowest number of cases of shots fired with criminal intent in 2022, and local police think federal prosecution of gun crimes has contributed to the relatively low number of cases.
“We had 13 shots fired with criminal intent, compared to (2021), when we had 21,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “The 13 cases don’t include suicides or accidental discharges.”
Welsh said those 13 cases in 2022 include four in which a total of five persons were injured, including one fatally.
Police said on June 4, Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque, was fatally shot on Central Avenue by Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill. Evans is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the reduction in incidents, as part of a broader effort toward increasing public safety, is “incredibly important” in helping the city thrive.
“There are some things people really look at to move to a community and to stay in a community and one of the top issues is personal safety,” Cavanagh said. “I’ve always felt Dubuque is a very safe community and I think that the way our public safety officers handle themselves and the tactics that they use to keep us safe have been very effective.”
Dubuque recorded only five instances of shots fired with criminal intent in 2018, the lowest number in the past 10 years. The number of cases rose into the teens in 2019 and 2020, before increasing to 21 in 2021.
The decade’s peak came in 2015, with 33 reports of shots fired with criminal intent.
“I think what we are doing is working, and as long as we continue doing what we are doing, we will continue to see a decline (from the highs of 10 years ago),” Welsh said.
Welsh said authorities attribute the decline from the peak of 2015 to three law-enforcement factors.
“The traffic camera system we have (in Dubuque) proves beneficial when it comes to investigating these higher-profile crimes,” Welsh said. “Combine that with the persistence of our investigators and the assistance we have from the federal Department of Justice.”
Welsh said federal prosecutions of gun crimes generally carry stiffer sentences than state prosecutions, and there is no parole in the federal system. He said those penalties take gun-crime perpetrators out of circulation and serve as a deterrent.
“In 2022, we had 20 persons (from Dubuque) sentenced for federal weapons violations,” Welsh said. “In five years, we had 106 persons sentenced for federal weapons violations — purchasing or possessing firearms or ammo with criminal intent, or being a prohibitive person, with a prohibitive person being somebody known to use or sell drugs, somebody with a prior domestic abuse conviction or being a prior felon ineligible to carry a firearm or any components of the firearm — magazines or ammunition.”
Welsh said police identify local gun-crime cases that could involve prohibitive persons. Each case is reviewed internally and by the United States Attorney’s Office to determine if it is a candidate for federal prosecution.
“Then, we will have (the suspects) first indicted in Cedar Rapids, and then prosecuted,” Welsh said.
Welsh said five people have been charged as a result of the 13 shootings. Six incidents involved suspects as yet still unidentified by police. The majority of the cases in which the suspects are known to police involve people known to each other.
“The majority (of the 2022 shootings) involve a person who is involved in a feud,” he said. “None of them are acts of random shootings, where someone is just shooting up areas trying to inflict harm on persons randomly.”
Six of the 2022 shooting incidents involved property damage totaling $11,500.
“In eight instances, no ammunition was recovered,” Welsh said. “In five instances, 9mm ammo was recovered, in one instance a .40-caliber round was recovered and in one instance a .22-caliber round was recovered.”