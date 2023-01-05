Shots fired with criminal intent

Shots fired with criminal intent in the city of Dubuque from 2011 to 2021.

 Mike Day

Dubuque recorded its second-lowest number of cases of shots fired with criminal intent in 2022, and local police think federal prosecution of gun crimes has contributed to the relatively low number of cases.

“We had 13 shots fired with criminal intent, compared to (2021), when we had 21,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “The 13 cases don’t include suicides or accidental discharges.”