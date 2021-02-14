Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced:
Michael Hurd has been promoted to senior tax manager.
Erin Milestone has been promoted to senior accounting manager.
Erin DeVore has been promoted to staff accountant II.
Sarah Van Riper has been promoted to senior accountant.
Casey Winkleblack has been promoted to senior audit manager.
Alex Timmerman has been promoted to audit supervisor.
Caissa Tuley has been promoted to senior auditor.
Donna Azar has been promoted to senior accountant.
Kurtis Martin has been promoted to senior accountant.
•
The Dubuque Jaycees announced the 2021 Board of Directors and the award winners for 2020:
Board of directors: President, Melanie Bressler, of Steeple Square; Executive vice president, Ariel Brown, of St. Croix Hospice; Treasurer: Jenny Even; Vice presidents: Chris Mill, of Martin Automatic, Lisa Kloft, of Sedgwick, Megan Vorwald, of Victory Ford, and Wade Fuerste, of East Dubuque Nitrogen; Secretary, Justin Rickman, of Kendall Hunt Publishing; Chairwoman of the board, Hilary Forrester, Kendall Hunt Publishing.
Award winners: Miranda Anderson, board member of the year; Chris Mill, member of the year; Ariel Brown, new member of the year; Lisa Kloft, new member of the year; Kevin Koch, project of the year; and Justin Rickman, Luebner award.
•
Dubuque Bank and Trust, through its parent company, Heartland Financial USA Inc., has been named a “Forbes Best Bank 2021.” In its annual review of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts, Forbes ranked Heartland Financial USA 52nd among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to more than $2 trillion.