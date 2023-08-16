The Galena Zoning Board of Appeals will again take up the question of whether a local business can offer outdoor dining and entertainment after the City Council remanded the decision to the zoning board this week.
Council members voted Monday to remand the decisions that allowed Galena Lions Den, 109 Main St., to offer outdoor dining and entertainment on a back patio area, which the zoning board approved at its June 14 meeting.
Council documents state that the request for outdoor entertainment was approved under several conditions, including that it not operate past 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends, that it be limited to walking tours without sound amplification or music and that all patrons enter through the Main Street side of the building.
Last month, nearby property owner John Tebrugge filed an appeal of the zoning board’s decision, based on what he deemed “inconsistent statements” by the owner and applicant and “erroneous findings” presented in the application.
“We have had a nice quiet neighborhood for the last 10 years, and this special use will not be harmonious or compatible with the immediate property owners and does not contribute to the general welfare of the neighborhood,” Tebrugge wrote in his appeal.
Christina Stafford, who operates the Lions Den, wrote in a reply to the appeal that the business is in a “highly concentrated commercial zone” with ongoing activity, and noise on the patio would be absorbed by wooded structures, a privacy fence and shrubbery.
At Monday’s meeting, the council was asked to affirm, reverse or remand the zoning board’s decision.
Several council members pointed out that during the zoning board meeting, Lions Den property owner Roger Gates — who sits on the zoning board but recused himself for the decision — stated that use of the patio would be more intended for walking tour guests to take a drink outside, rather than outdoor dining.
“The owner himself has said there’s probably not going to be much in the way of outdoor dining. This makes no sense to me,” said Council Member Pam Bernstein.
After discussion, Council Member Jerry Westemeier moved that the council remand both decisions to the zoning board.
“I think something needs to be worked out here instead of just dropping it completely,” Westemeier said. “I think the hours could be changed, and things could be worked out to make everyone happy.”
Council Member Jerry Kieffer, who repeatedly asked why the decision needed to be remanded when the zoning board had clearly laid out conditions, voted against the motion. The other five council members and Mayor Terry Renner voted in favor.