The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jessica L. Erickson, 41, of Dubuque, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
  • Michael R. Wissing, 39, of 195 N. Grandview Ave., was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Monday at 3260 Getty Terrace on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
  • James M. Zihlke, 38, of 3266 Kensington Place, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Monday at 3299 Hillcrest Road on a warrant charging possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

