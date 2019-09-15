A special committee has been formed to examine the future of Operation: New View, but Dubuque County officials are upset about being left out of the process.
Members of the community action agency’s board of directors convened last week to discuss the future of the organization, which recently has been faced with serious financial struggles.
An audit of the organization released earlier this year found that, as of Sept. 30, 2018, the organization had accumulated a net asset deficit of $204,960 and an unrestricted deficit of $424,407.
In early August, the agency relinquished its contract with the Head Start Program, which provided about $2.2 million in federal funding for Operation: New View.
The loss of the program has required the organization to restructure its budget.
With a new budget still being developed, Steve Drahozal, chairman of the board, appointed a special ad-hoc committee that will explore possible solutions to help make Operation: New View more financially stable.
“I thought the committee would be able to really tackle this issue better,” Drahozal said. “It’s a smaller team that can look at several options.”
Drahozal said the committee will explore several different options, including merging with another community action agency in Iowa.
However, Dubuque County supervisors are upset that they weren’t invited to participate.
“The chair did not want our involvement,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham. “It got contentious. I certainly objected.”
The six-member committee, made up of members of the board of directors, consists of Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs, Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey, Dubuque City Council Member Brett Shaw, Laura Roussell, Ron Collins and Drahozal.
Operation: New View’s local funding comes primarily from four sources: Dubuque County, the City of Dubuque, Jackson County and Delaware County.
Wickham said Dubuque County is the only party that will not be represented in the special committee.
Drahozal said he believes Dubuque County supervisors already are focused on dissolving the organization’s 28E agreement. He said he only wants people in the committee who are open to all options.
“What the board needed was objective information, not people who have already come to a conclusion,” Drahozal said. “I just really want folks that are going to come at this and look at every option that we have.”
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough said she was disappointed that no one was chosen to represent the county on the committee.
“I think it’s a mistake,” McDonough said. “We’re an integral part of the board.”
Wickham said he believes Drahozal acted inappropriately.
“There was animosity to Ann McDonough and myself,” Wickham said. “I think Operation: New View would be better off with a new board chair.”
Helmrichs, who was chosen to serve on the committee, said she believes all parties involved with Operation: New View need to work together. She said appointments to the committee ultimately were up to Drahozal.
Drahozal said the committee will make a recommendation to the organization’s board. Dubuque County representatives will be given an opportunity to express their opinions about what should happen to the agency.
He said he hopes to have the committee bring a recommendation to the board in the next few months.