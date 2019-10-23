PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Three days per week, Darlene Cathman is escorted from her Lancaster home to a waiting vehicle.
She always travels south to a Platteville dialysis clinic, where the 81-year-old is connected to a chirping machine beneath a spider web of tubes. The four-hour treatments, while inconvenient, are necessary to clear her blood of toxins and fluid.
“Better do it or die,” Cathman said.
Grant County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center offers the car service, a transportation program known as Trips. A network of volunteers ferry elderly and disabled travelers to and from medical appointments.
But as drivers — often retirees — age and lose their capacity to operate motor vehicles, the volunteer pool in southwest Wisconsin is dwindling. The shortage is a blow to rural Wisconsin, where residents often must travel large distances to destinations but lack public transit.
Some transportation programs have had to turn passengers away — a first, according to Lori Jacobsen, assistant transportation director for Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, which operates a ride service known as LIFT.
“If we cannot get volunteers, we are not going to meet this demand,” she said. “I foresee the unmet need for transportation growing and we end up declining more rides.”
But Cathman, who has utilized the ADRC Trips service since 2012, cannot miss a single dialysis appointment. She worries about the program’s future.
“I don’t know what I would do,” Cathman said. “This, we cannot reschedule.”
COMMUNITY NEED
As southwest Wisconsin’s population ages, the demand for ride services is expected to grow.
In 2018 alone, Trips and LIFT passengers took more than 30,000 one-way trips, traveling more than 1.2 million miles.
“You have a lot of people, elderly especially, who do not drive anymore, or if they do, only locally,” said driver Bob Pagliaro, 76. “A lot of them have appointments in distant towns.”
He shuttles passengers on an almost daily basis for both LIFT and Trips, traveling to locales as distant as Rochester, Minn., Winnebago, Wis., and Chicago.
While the ADRC prioritizes medical appointments, LIFT serves all populations and can offer rides to any destination for residents who live within SWCAP’s service area, which includes Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Richland counties. Riders pay a fee to use either agency’s service.
Through LIFT, 57% of trips are destined for medical appointments, 34% to workplaces and 9% for personal errands.
Lancaster resident Eileen Schneider, 90, carpools with Cathman to the dialysis clinic.
Although she still drives her car to the grocery store in the city, Schneider ceased taking the highways years ago. A loss of ADRC services would leave her in a bind.
“I’d have to drive myself or find somebody, but they are hard to come by,” she said.
FULFILLMENT
Platteville resident Sherry DeNure, 69, started driving for the ADRC of Grant County in 2017 after she retired.
The former paraeducator said the experience has been “wonderful.”
“It’s just knowing that you’re giving them a service that they really need,” DeNure said. “You make friendships.”
Volunteers determine which ride requests they are able or willing to fulfill. DeNure drives three to four times per week.
She acknowledged that there may come a time when she herself will rely upon a transportation service.
“You never know, but I’m glad it’s available,” DeNure said.