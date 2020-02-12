GALENA, Ill. – An event welcoming the newly hired superintendent of Galena’s public schools will be held Saturday.
The event to welcome Tim Vincent will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Galena Middle School, 1230 Franklin St., according to a social media post. Light refreshments will be served.
Vincent, director of curriculum and instruction for the DeKalb school district, will start as Galena’s new superintendent on July 1. He is a 1998 graduate of Galena High School and helped lead Galena to the 1997 Illinois Class 1A state football title as a player.
Vincent will permanently fill a vacancy created when Greg Herbst resigned in November.