ELIZABETH, Ill. — Area residents and businesses are invited to participate in a recycling collection event organized by Jo-Carroll Solid Waste Agency.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at the Elizabeth Community Building rear parking area, just off U.S. 20 at 330 N. West St.
Items eligible for free collection include:
Items to be collected for a fee will include:
Paper shredding also is being offered for a $5 fee per household or business. Magazines, newspapers or inserts cannot be shredded.
No paint, tires, household hazardous waste items or sharps will be accepted.
For more information, contact Mark Maidak at 815-718-0238 or mwmaidak@gmail.com.
