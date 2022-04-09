ELIZABETH, Ill. — Area residents and businesses are invited to participate in a recycling collection event organized by Jo-Carroll Solid Waste Agency.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at the Elizabeth Community Building rear parking area, just off U.S. 20 at 330 N. West St.

Items eligible for free collection include:

  • Large lead acid batteries
  • Small electronic items (computer towers, VCRs, DVD players, printers, keyboards, mice, cables, phones, computers, radios, copiers, etc.)
  • Small household appliances (vacuums, coffee makers, toasters, drills, hair dryers, etc.)
  • Unwanted prescription medicines
  • Small and large metal items (bicycles, swingsets, metal shelving and cabinets, lawnmowers, metal furniture, outdoor grills, etc.)

Items to be collected for a fee will include:

  • Small household, rechargeable and power unit batteries — 70 cents per pound.
  • Electronics with a screen such as computer monitors, laptops and televisions — $25 per item.
  • Large household appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, microwaves, etc. — $10 per item.
  • Compact and large fluorescent bulbs — $1 per bulb under 5 feet, $2 per bulb for larger bulbs.

Paper shredding also is being offered for a $5 fee per household or business. Magazines, newspapers or inserts cannot be shredded.

No paint, tires, household hazardous waste items or sharps will be accepted.

For more information, contact Mark Maidak at 815-718-0238 or mwmaidak@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you