DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — When visitors stop by the Dickeyville Grotto, they can see thousands of shining stones, gems, shells and tiles on its structures, walls and railings.
However, they also are met with signs of the nearly 100-year-old grotto’s age. Some of the pieces have lost their vibrancy, and cracks have begun to split along many of the larger stones.
In hopes of preserving the historic landmark, the Kohler Foundation, an arts-based Wisconsin nonprofit, has stepped in to fund restoration work at the site in collaboration with Dickeyville’s Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
“It’s always a slow-going process,” said Kohler Foundation Executive Director Laura Roenitz. “Certain aspects of art degrade over time, and the elements in Wisconsin are not kind to these outdoor sculptures.”
The restoration mostly will consist of concrete and stone work, as well as some general cleaning and repairs. Roenitz said the project is currently “right in the beginning stages.”
The foundation still is searching for the right professionals to complete the work, and the restoration team will need some time to study the art so they can remain true to what Roenitz called the art’s “original intent.”
Once those details have been hammered out, the work should take six to nine months, she said.
For many, the grotto is an iconic landmark in southwest Wisconsin that harkens back to Dickeyville’s roots. Thousands of tourists visit each year, as well as many area residents who stop by on their way through town.
“(The grotto) was built at the time when our current community was being settled,” said grotto Director Nicole Felder. “So it just goes back to the roots of the German immigrants who settled here and what they felt was important.”
Since then, the religious and patriotic sculptures at the grotto have weathered years of Wisconsin wind, rain and snow. This has led to some water damage and other issues at the site that Felder said pushed the church to seek outside help.
For the duration of restoration, the Kohler Foundation will take ownership of the grotto. Once the work is complete, it will be gifted back to the Friends of the Church of the Holy Ghost, a local nonprofit that will take care of maintenance and upkeep at the site.
The next steps for the foundation will be finalizing the team to complete the restoration and cleaning the grotto to prepare it for the winter months.
Roenitz declined to divulge how much the foundation is spending on the project, saying that the work is about “legacy building” instead of the money.
“Art is really the fabric of a community,” she said. “So we hope through restoration and preservation of these sites that communities can come together and have a shared experience.”
