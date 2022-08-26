DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — When visitors stop by the Dickeyville Grotto, they can see thousands of shining stones, gems, shells and tiles on its structures, walls and railings.

However, they also are met with signs of the nearly 100-year-old grotto’s age. Some of the pieces have lost their vibrancy, and cracks have begun to split along many of the larger stones.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.