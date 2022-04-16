PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced the largest financial gift in the school’s history on Friday.
Alumnus Todd Johnson and his wife, Susan, are donating $10 million to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation to establish the Capstan Scholarship Program. A press release states that it “will allow selected students to graduate debt free, providing scholarships covering full tuition, room and board to students every year, beginning this fall.”
“Eligible students must have a willingness to work hard, overcome obstacles, showcase gumption, demonstrate moral character and have financial need,” the release states.
Todd Johnson attended UW-P from 1976 to 1981 and earned a degree in engineering and management, according to the release. He is chairman and CEO of Capstan Corp. and was a 2021 Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award winner.
“In making their gift, it was important to the Johnsons to provide comprehensive scholarships to students, allowing them to graduate debt free,” the release states. “Doing so, they hope, will set the graduates on a different trajectory from many of their peers, putting them in a position where they can then donate their time, talent and resources to others in their future communities.”