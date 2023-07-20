Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Authorities said a driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Delaware County this week.
Joseph G. Menge, 38, of Garber, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
A report states that Menge was traveling north on 330th Avenue near Vaske Road west of New Vienna at 2:35 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle.
The vehicle traveled onto the southbound gravel shoulder, drove back across the roadway and left the road on the northbound shoulder, authorities said.
Menge’s vehicle then crashed into a bean field and twice became airborne while overturning, authorities said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.