A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing and using a credit card from an assisted-living facility resident.
Tiffany D. Banks, 35, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card.
As part of a plea deal, two additional counts of unauthorized use of a credit card were dismissed, as well as one count of dependent adult abuse.
As part of her sentence, Banks must pay an $855 fine and a 15% surcharge, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state that a report was made Feb. 1, 2021, that $50, one debit card and two credit cards were stolen from the wallet of a man staying at an apartment at Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave., at the time of the theft.
The exact time of the theft is unknown, documents state, but the missing cash and cards were discovered Jan. 29, 2021.
The debit card and one of the credit cards were used several times throughout January 2021. The total loss from the man was about $198, documents state, but there was one blocked transaction on a credit card totaling about $1,563.
Police were able to trace one of the purchases made with the missing credit card to Banks' address, documents state. Banks was employed at Sunset Park Place but reported quitting in December 2020.