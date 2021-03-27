PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A disorderly-conduct citation against a Platteville gardener recently was dismissed at the request of prosecutors.
The citation against Carley L. Borcherding, 79, of Platteville, was filed in October following an investigation into a Sept. 23 incident that occurred at Katie’s Garden in which a resident accused her of harassment and making racist comments.
Katie’s Garden, which is open to the public, is owned by and located adjacent to Platteville Regional Chamber. Borcherding helped maintain the property as a volunteer.
Latonya Barnett told investigators that on Sept. 23, Borcherding confronted and berated her as Barnett was being photographed.
Borcherding said she approached Barnett because she was upset that Barnett was inside the flowerbed and concerned for her safety because Barnett was sitting on a branch of a dying tree.
Although Barnett maintained that she had not entered the flowerbeds nor climbed a tree, investigators reviewed security footage and concluded that Barnett had climbed onto a tree located in a flowerbed.