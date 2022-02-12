BELMONT, Wis. — Law enforcement said minor injuries were reported from a rollover crash Thursday night in Belmont.

The crash occurred at about 10:05 p.m. on U.S. 151 in Belmont, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

A press release states that Cameron R. Osborn, 18, of Madison, was driving south when he “lost control of his vehicle due to slippery road conditions.”

While the release states that the vehicle had “several occupants,” Osborn was the only one named. Minor injuries were reported.

