Police said an intoxicated Dubuque man caused multiple crashes early today, including one that resulted in severe injuries.
Timothy J. Simon, 39, of 2160 Clarke Drive, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. in the 1900 block of Asbury Road on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, driving on the wrong side of a two-way road, a red light violation, improper use of lanes, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
Court documents state that officers responded to the area of Asbury and Hillcrest roads at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday after multiple crashes were reported.
Officers found Michael J. Curler, 51, of 451 W. Fifth St., pinned under two vehicles that had crashed into the building at 1993 Asbury Road. That crash was caused by Simon.
"Officers located M. Curler between the building and the two vehicles with severe lacerations to his forehead," documents state. "... Curler was found to have both orbital bones fractured, a 12-centimeter laceration requiring sutures and fractures to his sinus bones."
Curler was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.
Just before that crash, Simon was involved in a three-vehicle crash at Pennsylvania Avenue and the Northwest Arterial. Documents state that traffic camera footage shows Simon striking two vehicles and being "all over the roadway."
Police said Simon exhibited signs of intoxication. Simon was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of a head injury.