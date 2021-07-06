Iowa and Wisconsin each rank in the top 10 states in a study looking at the well-being of children.
The 2021 Kids Count Data Book published by Annie E. Casey Foundation used data from 2019, which were the most-recent numbers available.
The collected data evaluated each state’s well-being trends of children in four categories: economic, education, health, and family and community.
Moving up one spot from last year, Iowa ranked ninth overall. Also moving up one spot was Wisconsin to No. 10. Illinois came in at 21, jumping up by three spots.
“Like anything else, number one would be great,” said Cynthia Wehrenberg, youth impact coordinator at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Though Iowa is not in the top spot — which is currently held by Massachusetts — Wehrenberg said she is happy to see state improvement and that nine out of 50 states is a good place to be.
FOCUS ON EARLY YEARS
Iowa and Wisconsin remained in their ranks regarding education, at 13th and 9th, respectively. Illinois ranked 14th.
According to the study, 65% of fourth-graders in Iowa in 2019 were not proficient in reading. This is a statistic that Wehrenberg works to address as she runs the Community Foundation’s Every Child Reads program.
Every Child Reads provides children with support to achieve a proficient reading level. The foundation’s website states that 26% of third-grade students in Dubuque are not reading at grade level.
“It’s a big milestone to stop learning to read and start reading to learn,” Wehrenberg said. “It’s a very layered topic with socioeconomic barriers kids have to interact with.”
Those barriers, such as not having a permanent residence or food security, becomes a distraction for the children as they worry about their lack of stability rather than school.
Galena, Ill., public school district Superintendent Tim Vincent said the district focuses on providing high-quality instruction for all students by identifying their individual needs.
The school district has a counselor available for academic and behavioral intervention specifically for those in kindergarten through fourth grade.
“Early intervention is key when it comes to supporting kids,” he said. “The earlier we can support them, the better.”
ADDRESSING NEEDS
Iowa ranks seventh in the economic category, and while state trends are beneficial to look at, Wehrenberg said foundation officials pay a lot of attention to how they can address Dubuque’s problems specifically.
The theme of socioeconomic barriers is prevalent when it comes to the well-being of children in Dubuque.
“Kids can’t learn ... if their basic needs aren’t met,” Wehrenberg said. “Basic needs have to be met before anything else can be thought about.”
She said big needs in Dubuque include transportation and food security.
Several options popped up throughout the pandemic that offered free or low-charge meals to children. Wehrenberg said the foundation works with local food distributors to help provide those options.
Transportation can impact a child’s school attendance. They only can show up to school when they have a way to get there, which can result in chronic absenteeism.
Wehrenberg said this is especially an issue for Dubuque students in kindergarten through eighth grade who live within two miles of their school, as busing is not provided to them.
Lack of transportation can have an impact during the cold Iowa winters when legal guardians have work to travel to and cannot arrange a ride for their children.
IT TAKES A VILLAGE
Overall, Wehrenberg said children having trusted adults in their lives can have a positive influence on their well-being.
“Children need safe adults that care about them … adults that take interest in their life,” she said, before referencing the popular saying, “It takes a village.” “Kids need to know who’s in their village.”