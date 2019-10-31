With snow still falling, Dubuque already has soared past the previous record for October snowfall.
The city had received 8.4 inches of the white stuff this month as of 7 a.m. today, according to meteorologist Tim Gross, of National Weather Service.
The previous snowfall record for the month was 4.2 inches, set in 1997.
Dubuque received 3.2 inches earlier this week, but the second snowfall has been even heavier. The city received 2.5 inches of snow Wednesday night and another 2.7 inches through 7 a.m. today.
There could be more snow on the horizon.
“After this system, there’s a small chance,” he said. “Tomorrow, we have a 30% chance of snow showers during the day. So, there’s a chance of a little more, but nothing like today.”