DARLINGTON, Wis. — A proposal to transfer the administration of a regional medical service to Lafayette County has left people with unanswered questions after plans were presented and approved by the county board this week.
County supervisors voted, 11-5, to create a new county emergency medical services department, even though multiple attendees and supervisors expressed confusion over the proposal.
“I would have liked to have seen a cost analysis before I was asked to vote,” said Supervisor Kriss Marion, who, along with Nancy Fisker, Donna Flannery, Rita Buchholz and Mike Klein, opposed the action.
The new service, known as Lafayette County EMS, would provide coverage in lieu of Rural Medical Ambulance Service, a Darlington-based volunteer organization that serves five Lafayette County townships and the city of Darlington.
However, since 2018, it has struggled to maintain its own force after its board of directors could not agree with its volunteers over governance of the organization.
To mend the schism, the nonprofit organization Green County EMS agreed to oversee the former Rural Medical crew of 27 volunteers for a limited time period, but with Green County’s exit looming on Jan. 1, the Rural Medical board appealed to the county for assistance.
Prior to the vote this week, a community discussion was held in conjunction with Lafayette County Thrive, a county-led strategic planning initiative.
“This option will ensure stability, longevity and an excellent management team,” said Rural Medical Board Member Dave Ohnstad to the about 30 attendees.
Administrative duties of Lafayette County EMS would be overseen by a county EMS service director and a new emergency room physician employed by Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, of Darlington.
Although the hiring and planning process could take up to six months, Rural Medical President Tim McComish and hospital CEO Kathy Kuepers are optimistic that a service director could be hired by Dec. 15 and the physician by mid-February.
Should the hiring take longer, McComish said the board has contingency plans to continue coverage in the interim, but he declined to disclose them.
Rural Medical’s assets, which include two ambulances and a station, would be transferred to the hospital.
Hospital Chief Operating Officer Molly Wiegel said a more extensive cost analysis was not conducted before the meeting because administrators needed to know whether the county was amenable to the arrangement.
Wisconsin statute requires that townships provide EMS coverage to residents.
The county service would not supplant other agencies and the decision to contract with Lafayette County is voluntary. The new department would finance its operations through payment from calls for service and a per-capita charge to municipalities that contract with the county.
County board members expressed hope that the former Rural Medical volunteers sign up. However, volunteers left the meeting stating the plan lacked details.
“I think it makes it really difficult to decide how the volunteers are going to feel about it,” said Ashley Kleiber.