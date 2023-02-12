Question: What happened to the murals that previously covered the walls of Lamb-Hedeman Auditorium at Dubuque Senior High School, now that the renovation of the space is nearly complete?
Answer: The murals were removed from the auditorium prior to the start of the renovation and are currently in storage in Dubuque’s Millwork District, according to Dubuque resident Jeff Mozena, who led the effort to save the pieces.
“We’re just waiting for the right opportunity where they might have a future display that would be open to the public,” Mozena said. “ … The challenging part is finding an area of the size where they can be reused.”
The murals were created by artist and Dubuque native Cyril P. Ferring in the 1930s. Mozena said they are painted on canvas and consist of three panels: one large mural that hung along the side of the auditorium and two smaller murals that hung on either side of the stage.
During a previous renovation of Lamb-Hedeman Auditorium, Mozena’s mother provided funding to help restore the murals, and his family became interested in preserving them, he said.
He noted that he hopes to work with Dubuque Community School District officials to install a plaque at the entrance to the new auditorium relating the history of the murals and “how they once adorned the auditorium walls.”
Question: I recently noticed some intersections in a residential area of Dubuque that don’t have stop signs. How does the city determine where those signs are placed in residential areas? Is there a way I can request one?
Answer: City of Dubuque traffic engineer Justine Hull said city staff members typically determine where stop signs are placed when a residential area is built, with placement based on the number of homes or apartments on the road. Newer subdivisions tend to have more signage than older residential areas.
Residents can request that a stop sign be placed at an intersection, and city staff will analyze that request based on traffic volume, crash data and engineering judgment, with final approval by the city manager and city engineer, Hull wrote in an email.
“Stop signs may also be changed to yield signs, but that is generally the same as not having a sign there at an intersection,” Hull wrote, noting that drivers in residential areas should be yielding as they approach an intersection.
Residents can request a stop or yield sign be placed at an intersection by contacting Hull at Jhull@cityofdubuque.org or 563-589-4200 or via the city’s website.
