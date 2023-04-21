Aly Raisman told a crowd of over 400 people in Dubuque on Thursday that abuse can come in many forms, from a close family member or friend to a trusted and well-respected physician.
“What’s so difficult about abuse is that it’s not always this black and white thing where it’s easy to understand,” she said. “There’s so many different layers to it, and it’s very complicated.”
Raisman, a retired gymnast and Olympic medalist who is also a survivor of sexual abuse, was the featured speaker at Riverview Center’s Evening of Light at Grand River Center in Dubuque. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the nonprofit, which provides services for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 Iowa counties and for individuals affected by sexual or domestic violence in two counties in Illinois.
Raisman won six Olympic medals between the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, including back-to-back gold medals in the team competition as part of the “Fierce Five” and “Final Five” U.S. women’s gymnastics teams.
The gymnast is also among the many people who publicly accused former sports physician and U.S. gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexually assaulting them.
Nassar pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges as well as sexually assaulting gymnasts and other athletes under the guise of medical treatment. He was sentenced to decades in prison — what amounts to a life sentence — in 2018.
Raisman told the audience that she started gymnastics at age 2. By age 8, she had her heart set on going to the Olympics, and by her teenage years, she was training up to seven hours a day in the gym.
“It was my favorite place to be,” she said. “I was obsessed. I can remember at 7 years old missing trick-or-treating because I wanted to be at practice.”
While she loved the sport and the friendships she made, in looking back, the now 28-year-old gymnast is keenly aware of the enormous pressure she faced to perform at the highest level.
“You have a minute-and-a-half routine, and there’s no do-overs,” she said. “As an athlete, I think I had my whole worth based off my result, which isn’t healthy. But I was 18 years old … and it’s hard to have that bigger picture of, ‘If I don’t do well, it’s OK.’ At that point, I didn’t feel that way.”
Gwen Bramlet-Hecker, executive director of Riverview Center, said officials with the nonprofit first brought a keynote speaker to the Evening of Light event in 2018. Each year, they strive to select a speaker who can share, through a personal story of surviving sexual or domestic violence, the importance of services such as those provided by Riverview Center.
“We always try to think about, ‘What’s a story that might be new and different, or what might a survivor bring that could grow people’s understanding of the rest of us and our responsibility to try to help survivors heal?’” Bramlet-Hecker said. “(Raisman) brings a perspective of having been part of a system that really worked to protect a perpetrator and ensure that he had access to victims and did not protect the children.”
Since Nassar’s sentencing, Raisman and other gymnasts have filed lawsuits against USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, saying that they failed to stop Nassar’s abuse and mishandled the investigation of his crimes. Michigan State University, where Nassar worked as a physician for decades, also has been the subject of lawsuits and state and federal investigations.
“It really does take a village to allow a pedophile to thrive,” said Raisman, who added that some people have questioned why survivors of Nassar’s abuse did not speak up sooner.
Not only are survivors sometimes initially unaware that they have been sexually abused, she said, in this case, many did speak up. Raisman noted that Nassar was reported multiple times over many years to law enforcement and organizations such as Child Protective Services — some of the first reports were made when Raisman was about 3 years old — but steps were not taken to stop him.
“We also have to recognize why our society has made survivors so afraid to confide in someone that they’re going through something,” she said. “Unfortunately, a lot of times when survivors do talk about it, the person they tell might not believe them and might not support them. The way a survivor heals is really linked to how their abuse is handled.”
She said when she tried to speak up about her abuse, some of the people she told made her feel that she was wrong. She witnessed her teammates being treated the same way.
“It’s unfair to expect the survivor to feel safe speaking up because we don’t, as a society, empower them to,” she said.
Raisman said she still experiences anxiety and post-traumatic stress syndrome, but she attends therapy weekly and focuses on “being unapologetic” about what she needs, whether that’s time spent watching television, gardening, baking or playing with her dog, Mylo.
“As a gymnast, I was always taught to focus on what I needed to work on. Everything needed to be improved,” she said. “I’m trying to learn how to not overanalyze everything, take it day by day, and be not even just OK, but good with where I’m at now.”
Nicole Breitbach, of Dubuque, said she attended the event to hear from Raisman, who she described as “really courageous,” and to support Riverview Center.
“I believe in Riverview Center’s mission,” she said. “I think it’s critical to the communities they serve.”
