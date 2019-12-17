EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Monday night signed off on two measures to be placed on ballots in the March election.
The two questions will be placed before voters on March 17. The first asks residents for permission to raise taxes in order to make up for budget deficits, while the other is a nonbinding question asking residents if all businesses with a liquor license must close by 2 a.m.
The latter was drafted by the city after Mayor Kirk VanOstrand submitted a petition with 90 signatures asking for the question to be put on the ballot. The petition required 36 signatures to be valid.
“I wanted a voice from the citizens,” he said. “We’ve heard from these five up here, but I want to hear how every citizen feels about this.”
The mayor was referring to a vote by council members in October to not implement a uniform closing time of 2 a.m., which would have impacted the four businesses that have licenses that allow them to stay open until 3:30 a.m.
City Manager Loras Herrig and Police Chief Luke Kovacic previously requested the change, citing concerns over violent crime after 2 a.m.
But late last month, council members voted to lift the rule limiting the number of bars that can stay open until 3:30 a.m.
A similar nonbinding referendum was held in 2010, when a majority of voters went against moving up closing times for the businesses.
Council members on Monday expressed their opposition to the proposed question. They voted against it 5-1, with Degenhardt being the only council member to vote in favor.
Herrig later clarified that the question still will be on the ballot since the petition got enough signatures.
“How many times are we going to bring this up, for goodness sake?” asked Council Member Delbert Belken. “It’s already voted on.”
Council Member Adam Arling said he took issue with the wording of the question, which he said would disincentivize certain businesses from coming to East Dubuque. “This would apply to all businesses, not just the bars,” he said. “This same wording applies to a 24-hour truck stop.”
Council members voted unanimously in favor of asking permission to raise taxes. Herrig said the city is operating at a deficit for its upcoming fiscal year budget. He noted that residents must approve the tax increase because the city is already at its maximum taxing capacity under state law.
The proposed increase would see property taxes increase by $98.01 for a home valued at $100,000. The hope is to raise city revenues from $356,913.92 to $448,759.27.
“We’ve been in a deficit for years, and it’s not a trend we can continue,” Herrig said. “We need to go to our citizens and ask for additional funds to run the city.”
Arling said he didn’t want to raise taxes on residents, but he feels the city needs to balance its budget. He added that he wants to see the city continue to pursue property annexation in order to further reduce taxes on residents.