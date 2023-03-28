MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Delaware County office will hold a private pesticide applicator course next month in Manchester.

Recommended for you

The course will be held at 9 a.m. April 12 at the extension office, 1417 N. Franklin St. Registration is $30. Call the office at 563-927-4201 for registration and other information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.