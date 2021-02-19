Frigid temperatures in the tri-state area and beyond prompted local utilities and municipalities to urge consumer conservation and to warn about potential price increases.
Wednesday marked the 12th consecutive day that temperatures in Dubuque dipped below zero, though that streak was expected to end Thursday night, when the temperature was predicted to bottom out at 1 degree above zero, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, winter storms have wreaked havoc on southern states recently, leaving millions of people and businesses without power and raising concerns about pipe bursts and damage to homes.
Peggy Francomb, manager of communications and marketing for Jo-Carroll Energy, said the combination of local and national weather issues has hit home at the utility in northwestern Illinois.
First of all, Francomb noted, the fact that more people are using natural gas for heating has meant that there is less of the commodity to go around.
On top of that, she noted that Jo-Carroll Energy receives natural gas from pipelines that are fed by production facilities in southern states. She said production has shut down and some equipment has frozen in states such as Oklahoma and Texas, cutting off a key source of natural gas to the co-op.
“That has impacted the price of natural gas that the co-op has purchased on the market,” she said.
These concerns prompted Jo-Carroll Energy to advise customers on various conservation methods.
“There are multiple things that people can do,” Francomb said. “They can turn the thermostat down, make sure doors and windows remain shut and limit the use of major appliances like clothes dryers.”
The City of Bellevue, Iowa, issued a similar message this week.
An online announcement noted that Bellevue Municipal Utilities had been asked to generate electricity for the overall grid.
“This doesn’t happen often. I have been here 15 years, and this has only occurred a handful of times,” said the city’s electric superintendent, Jamie Haxmeier.
Black Hills Energy customers also might see rising costs when their next bills arrive, according to Community Affairs Manager Nicole Breitbach.
“Extraordinary costs occurred when the demand increases went beyond reasonable supplies,” Breitbach wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “Our natural gas system held up well, but we have experienced significant commodity cost increases from our suppliers due to extremely high demand.”
Lawmakers also are taking notice.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, released a statement Thursday in which she acknowledged the “unsustainable stress” on the natural gas supply and the potential for huge price increases.
“Times are already tough, and paying more in utility bills will stretch Iowa families thin,” she said. “This is the last thing Iowans need right now.”