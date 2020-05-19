A Dubuque man was sentenced Monday to more than three years in federal prison in connection to a fatal drug overdose.
Marcus L. Long, 33, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to a charge of “use of a communications facility to commit a felony drug crime,” according to a press release.
He was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, and he must serve one year of supervised release after that prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
It states that Cedar Rapids first responders in April 2019 responded to a disturbance and found one person dead of a drug overdose and a second person “who had overdosed, lost consciousness and then woke up.”
An ensuing investigation led to the phone number of the person who sold the “purported heroin” to the two people, and police arranged to buy more from Long, who answered the phone. He was arrested and “admitted that he had used the phone to arrange the heroin transaction.”