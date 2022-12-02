Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A story about a Dubuque restaurant closure was the most-read article on the Telegraph Herald website in November.
A semi-tractor trailer crash and the announced arrival of a low-cost air carrier to Dubuque also were heavily read stories.
The 10 most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com for the month:
1.) Dubuque restaurant permanently closes
2.) Semi rollover impacts traffic on Dodge in Dubuque; no injuries, 1 citation
3.) Low-cost carrier revealed, soon to offer flights between Dubuque, Orlando
4.) Police: Dubuque woman gave son THC gummy to take at school
5.) Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
6.) Fire damages Dubuque home; no injuries reported
7.) Authorities: Missing man found dead outside Dubuque, had been struck by train
8.) Biz Buzz: New owner for longtime Dubuque bar; boutique coming to Shullsburg; Manchester restaurant readies new spot
9.) A life remembered: Dubuque woman went all in for family
10.) Ticket sold in Asbury wins $100,000 — 1 number off from Powerball jackpot
