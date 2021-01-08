Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Megan D. Schalund, 22, of Wonder Lake, Ill., was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police. Melissa A. Jones, 25, of Dubuque, complained of knee pain but did not seek immediate medical treatment.
The crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. Police said Schalund was headed east on Dodge but stopped for a red light when a vehicle driven by Tony D. Hull, 23, of Dubuque, struck the rear of Schalund’s vehicle.
Jones was a passenger in Hull’s vehicle.
Hull was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability.