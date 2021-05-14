Some southwest Wisconsin high school students produced their own news program 35 years ago.
Benton High School’s weekly news show entered its third year in 1986. Staffed by high school juniors and seniors and produced under the guidance of two teachers with equipment secured through grants, the weekly program delivered stories about life in the school on a local cable television channel.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the program in its May 14, 1986, edition.
TV PRODUCTION HELPS PREPARE STUDENTS FOR LIFE
BENTON, Wis. — “Welcome to the No. 1 school news in the tri-states,” intones a voice to a snappy instrumental selection.
It’s 5:30 p.m. Thursday on cable television channel 5 in southwest Wisconsin, time for the Benton High School news on WBHS-TV.
The camera focuses on two student anchors seated at the light blue WBHS-TV news desk. The backdrop features three large photographs of school life and the names of various subjects in bold Styrofoam letters.
The anchors introduce that week’s stories to be presented during the next half-hour. Student reporters handle the assignments, with about eight or 10 scheduled per show.
“We do a pretty decent job of bringing the school to the public,” said Chuck Voight, art teacher for the Benton School District and instructor for the media class at the high school. He is assisted by librarian and English teacher Barb Hazen.
This is the third year that high school juniors and seniors there have been able to get hands-on experience at producing their own television news show. The for-credit class is open to all students but limited to 10 per semester.
The class produces an average of 26 news shows, taped ahead, per year.
The students — six this semester — learn both the technical and reporting aspects of TV news production, Voight said. They learn how to write stories, operate camera equipment, edit film and even take turns anchoring.
Voight and Hazen generate most of the story ideas, but sometimes students make suggestions. They cover a variety of topics, from sporting events and interviews with new teachers to prom and homecoming dances and other elementary and high school activities.
Although most of the news is positive and uncritical, Voight said, the class occasionally attempts special projects, such as interviewing elementary school students after the space shuttle Challenger explosion and a teachers’ roundtable discussion on how Benton compares with educational trends.
The media class got its start from a $20,000 grant the school received in 1981 for a videotaped program on news production called Media Now and various video equipment. Students took so well to the program that a television class evolved.