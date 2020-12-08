Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members included:
FREE WI-FI
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a master services agreement with ImOn Communications to provide free Wi-Fi service at Bee Branch Linear Park.
Background: In 2016, the city committed to an initiative to increase high-speed broadband access throughout the city. As part of the project several areas in the city were identified as being deficient in having broadband internet access.
ImOn Communications has invested in bringing free Wi-Fi service to the city before, currently offering free Wi-Fi at Five Flags Center and Mystique Community Ice Center.
Through the partnership, ImOn will install Wi-Fi services at the park, which will give free Wi-Fi to anyone in the park, along with surrounding homes. The project will require any additional investment from the city.
What’s Next: Activation of Wi-Fi at the Bee Branch is anticipated to occur before the end of the year. A similar project also is in the works for Comiskey Park.
HEART PROGRAM
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a $28,200 in grants for two nonprofit organizations as part of a Community Development Block Grant agreement.
Background: As part of the Fiscal Year 2021 agreement, Hills and Dales Senior Center will receive $18,200, while the Four Mounds Foundation’s HEART program, which recruits at-risk students to work on downtown rehabilitation projects, will receive $10,000. The Hills and Dales Senior Center provides a variety of services and activities for seniors.
What’s Next: Organizations receiving the funding will be required to submit quarterly reports to the city, requiring that they indicate the race and income of the people they are helping.
D.A.R.E. PROGRAM
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an agreement with the Holy Family School District and the Dubuque Police Department to provide a Drug Abuse Resistance Program (D.A.R.E.) to the district for the 2020-2021 school year.
Background: The Dubuque Police Department previously has provided the D.A.R.E. program to students at Mazzuchelli Middle School. As part of the agreement, Holy Family School District will pay $3,000 for funding the program.
The program aims to teach life skills and discourage illegal drug use.
What’s Next: With the program already under way this year, the agreement is a retroactive payment from the school district. Review of the program will not occur again until July.