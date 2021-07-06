HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — One person was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday in Grant County.
Janessa Jentz, 22, of Hazel Green, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Jentz was traveling on Wisconsin 80 near Sinsinawa Road in the Township of Hazel Green at 7:37 a.m. when her vehicle hit the right shoulder. She steered back across the roadway and the vehicle entered a ditch and rolled over two or three times, coming to rest on its wheels.
Jentz was cited with failure to wear seat belt and no insurance.