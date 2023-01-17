MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Greater Delaware County Community Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 26, in the fellowship hall of Manchester United Methodist Church, 413 E. Butler St.

The event will include the awarding of the McGee Barr and Harlo Coon grants.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.