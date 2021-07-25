2 teens charged with manslaughter in shooting
Dubuque police on Monday released the name of the teen fatally shot on July 17 and announced that two teens face charges for his death.
Robert W. Powell-Moore, 18, was shot in the chest. Dubuque police said Powell-Moore was shot “during an altercation with a 15-year-old male and 14-year-old female in the alley behind 1401 Central Ave.”
Police announced that both the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old are charged with voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Their names have not been released as both remain charged as juveniles currently.
Police previously said Powell-Moore and the 15-year-old were both Dubuque residents who “knew who each other were.” Police also said “the entire incident was captured on traffic cameras.”
Pet food manufacturer celebrates opening
Local economic development leaders, elected officials and company employees gathered Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of production at Simmons Pet Food in Dubuque.
The company commenced operations earlier this month and currently employs 150 people in the sprawling, 275,000-square-foot facility on Seippel Road that was built by Flexsteel Industries.
When Simmons officials first announced plans to open in Dubuque, they forecast a total investment of $80 million and predicted that the operation would ramp up to 270 jobs by the second quarter of 2023.
They now estimate that total investment will reach $100 million, and company leaders confirmed Wednesday that they will start operating their second production line — and reach 270 jobs — by April of next year.
Developer seeks to build gated community
A developer seeks to construct a gated community for older adults on the northwest edge of Dubuque.
Ewing Properties plans to develop 35 single-family homes on a 14-acre plot near the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Derby Grange roads. The homes would function as a cooperative community for residents ages 55 and older with private streets, a clubhouse and a parking lot.
Dubuque City Council members unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to rezone the property. However, they opted not to waive additional readings of the ordinance to give the developer time to communicate with area residents who have expressed concerns.
If approved, The Estates of Dubuque would be located adjacent to the Rustic Point Estates subdivision. All of the homes would be located on a single lot, and people who move in would purchase a share in the community for $215,000 to $305,000. Residents also pay a monthly fee toward a master mortgage, property taxes, insurance and professional management that includes indoor and outdoor maintenance and vacation services.
Kids recover, but E. coli cases still a mystery
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — When 2-year-old Calvin “Cal” Notz twirled around his living room in pajamas to the “Frozen” soundtrack last week, his friends and family felt joy and relief.
A video of Cal garnered hundreds of likes and comments on Facebook, not just because Cal is cute, but because until last week, his family feared Cal might spend the summer in the hospital.
Cal was one of three Maquoketa children hospitalized in late May for hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that can be caused by shiga toxin-producing E. coli, also known as STEC.
All of the children have since made it home, and no new related cases have sprung up.
Jackson County officials, through partner Genesis Visiting Nurse Association, began an investigation to determine what might have caused the outbreak. Genesis VNA Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said the investigation, which involved contact tracing and coordination with local health offices, has since been closed with no source identified.
Dubuque man sentenced to 40 years for fatal crash
A Dubuque man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for a 2019 crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 71, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty in May to charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.
The Nov. 9, 2019, crash killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son, named Kashton. The crash also seriously injured a 3-year-old passenger.
“I’m just glad justice has finally been served. It’s just been too long,” said Jessica Ruggeberg, Hannah Ruggeberg’s mother, to the Telegraph Herald following the hearing. “I haven’t stopped fighting in 21 months.”
City to assist customers with overdue water bills
More than 950 Dubuque water customers are delinquent in their utility payments, but the city intends to use federal relief dollars to help pay off overdue sums from the period of economic shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday night, City Council members unanimously approved the allocation of up to $675,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance outstanding water usage payments from March 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
Dubuque stopped assessing late fees and ceased utility shutoffs at the onset of the pandemic. At that time, the city had about $300,000 in outstanding customer payments. By June 1, 2021, that figure had ballooned to more than $675,000.
The customers are: 171 businesses; 513 homeowners or renters who have continued to make payments since the start of the pandemic; 128 homeowners or renters who have not submitted payments since February 2020; 52 renters receiving housing assistance; and 92 homeowners or renters who have established a payment plan with the city and are current with that plan.