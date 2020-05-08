BELLEVUE, Iowa — Organizers have postponed the 2020 Jackson County Pro Rodeo.
The 33rd annual event now will be held on Sept. 10 to 12 at Bellevue Horsemen’s Club. It originally was slated for June 18 to 20.
