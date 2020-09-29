With the number of COVID-19 cases rising throughout the area, local colleges are trying to contend with how to host classes without spreading the virus among students.
On Monday, Loras College transitioned all of its undergraduate courses to online, a policy that will remain in place through Friday, Oct. 9. The college also announced that any students discovered attending public social gatherings or bars could be sent home to conduct class remotely.
“Within the past week, we have seen 81 new cases of COVID-19 on campus and now have approximately 271 campus community members in quarantine or isolation,” Loras officials stated in an email sent to students. “Our need to manage virus activity on campus becomes even more urgent as it begins to jeopardize our opportunity to have an on-campus experience this fall.”
Colleges throughout the tri-states are experiencing similar increases in COVID-19 cases in their student populations.
As of last Friday, the University of Dubuque had 69 active COVID-19 cases. Jeffrey Bullock, president of UD, said students have been informed that if cases continue to rise, the college might soon need to start sending some of them home.
“Thus far, we have space on our campus to properly isolate the positive cases and the students who have been exposed,” Bullock said. “There may be a time where we run out of space, but we would prefer not to do that.”
Kristi Flack, co-chair of the pandemic response team for Northeast Iowa Community College, said a total of 30 NICC students have tested positive for COVID-19, including 11 in the past week.
As a result, more classes at the college have been moved online. When the fall semester first started, about half of the school’s courses were conducted in-person. As more students have tested positive, the number of in-person classes has dropped to about 30%.
“Right now, we’re just kind of living in the moment,” Flack said. “We are meeting daily to discuss the next steps and what policies work best for our students and staff.”
Flack added that the college’s campuses also have installed more glass barriers behind which teachers can conduct in-person classes.
At Clarke University, 30 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Gayle Langel, Clarke University spokesperson, said college staff actively are updating students on the status of the virus on campus and implementing various procedures to curb its spread. Students that test positive are isolated and allowed to continue classes online.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville reported its student body had 195 positive cases as of Friday. Paul Erickson, public information officer for UW-Platteville, said the college is continuing to follow its 124-page policy book created for COVID-19. Students that are positive or are considered at risk are asked to quarantine and self-isolate.
At Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wis., the school reported 21 students have tested positive for COVID-19. In an online update posted on Sept. 19, Southwest Tech President Jason Wood said some classes have been moved online in response to the increase in cases throughout the area.
“We are seeing a surge in positive tests in Grant County, while Richland, Lafayette, Iowa and Crawford counties are experiencing slower rates of incidents,” Wood stated online. “As many of you know, we have moved a couple of programs to all-online delivery for at least two weeks in response to the situation.”
Bullock said responding to COVID-19 has been an evolving challenge for colleges as the virus continues to spread. While protocols to prevent COVID-19’s proliferation have remained in place, he added that the continually changing situation also has required constant adjustment.
“It changes every day,” he said. “Every day presents a different set of challenges. We are constantly adapting.”