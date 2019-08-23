DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Local officials are gathering feedback about whether additional transportation options are needed in western Dubuque County and Delaware County.
Dyersville Area Community Foundation and Regional Transit Authority officials are distributing surveys to senior citizens and employers near Dyersville, Farley, New Vienna, Petersburg and Worthington. That data could be used to help RTA develop additional services if there is enough demand.
Copies of the surveys have been posted to the City of Dyersville and Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce websites, and additional copies will be distributed to city offices in the five communities. Surveys are due Sept. 23.
“The first step is just to identify how great that need is,” said Jeff Simon, the mayor of Farley and a member of the community foundation’s board of directors.
Officials distributing the survey seek to find out whether employers feel their ability to attract and retain workers would be improved with additional transportation options, Simon said.
They also are trying to find out how many seniors struggle to access transportation to get to appointments, the grocery store or other locations.
“We had understood that there was a need for transportation,” Simon said.
Currently, RTA offers buses that take riders from Dyersville to Manchester and Dubuque. Transportation also is offered between Epworth and Farley and Dubuque on a limited basis.
However, people who are interested in accessing transportation can get a ride from RTA if a bus will be in their vicinity at the time they need it, said Tricia Wagner, mobility and outreach coordinator for RTA Region 8.
“We have services out there, but again, they are not all-day, every-day, and it’s contingent on the times that we’re already out there,” she said.
Wagner said officials will use the feedback to determine what kind of service expansion — if any — makes sense. The earliest any changes would occur likely would be in summer 2020, Wagner said.
“We want to grow so that we’re available to more people more often if the need is there,” Wagner said.
In July, RTA officials suspended a route that had been running between Dubuque and Peosta because of low ridership. Kelley Deutmeyer, executive director of East Central Intergovernmental Association, said RTA ended up subsidizing the route to the tune of about $50,000.
ECIA is the managing organization for RTA Region 8.
Deutmeyer said that while employers in the area believed there was a need for the route, passengers only used it sporadically.
“There was no break-even,” Deutmeyer said.
This time around, officials would like solid numbers before they consider a service expansion to western Dubuque County, Deutmeyer said.
“We don’t want to just put a vehicle out there and just run it, not having data that supports it,” she said.