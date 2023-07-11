Leaders of a local nonprofit recently shared with Dubuque County officials more details about a planned pilot project that would assist with housing and transportation for formerly incarcerated people entering the workforce.
The Fountain of Youth program would provide parolees with up to $1,000 per month in rental assistance for the first six months following their release, followed by $500 per month for the following six months. Nonprofit Executive Director Caprice Jones was asked to develop the three-year program locally by Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham.
Jones recently told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors that the program would help formerly incarcerated people have a successful re-entry to society.
“That drives up revenue, solidifies stability within families and changes the dynamics of the quality of life of people living in Dubuque,” he said.
Jones said that since Durham announced the plan earlier this year, Fountain of Youth had received a more detailed proposal with funding amounts, which leave a gap Fountain of Youth asked the Board of Supervisors to help fill.
Under the proposal, the state would provide a total of $475,200 to the project — $432,000 for housing expenses and $43,200 for Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa to manage funding. Fountain of Youth also anticipates receiving $35,000 in local funds to purchase a van to help parolees get to and from work.
That left $195,000 to fund two new case management positions for the three years of the project.
“(The state) would cover housing — including rent, screening fees, security deposits and any utilities paid by the landlord,” Jones said. “(They) said they can’t ... pay for case management. And that’s what we’re doing. So we need to find funding for our own case management.”
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker worried Fountain of Youth may be growing its programming too quickly, especially since $63,000 granted to the nonprofit from the county’s $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds had not been spent.
“It’s a great mission and great effort, but sometimes we get too many horses in the race and things might not get taken care of as well as we would like,” he said.
Jones said his nonprofit had not yet spent the ARPA funds allotted for a program aimed at supporting local jail inmates with jobs and job support because of the transition between county attorneys following the November election.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff suggested the county could agree to cover Jones’ request using remaining unallocated ARPA funding, with the agreement that if the pilot project falls through, the money would go back to the county.
“In order for this to work, you have a lot to do,” he said. “I think the pilot project is worthy of it.”
The supervisors reached a consensus to let Fountain of Youth put the $63,000 it already had received from the county through ARPA to the first year of the two new hires for the pilot program.
Jones said Monday that state officials have continued to be supportive and that he has a meeting with officials next week before the funding proposal goes before the Iowa Finance Authority board of directors.