Leaders of a local nonprofit recently shared with Dubuque County officials more details about a planned pilot project that would assist with housing and transportation for formerly incarcerated people entering the workforce.

The Fountain of Youth program would provide parolees with up to $1,000 per month in rental assistance for the first six months following their release, followed by $500 per month for the following six months. Nonprofit Executive Director Caprice Jones was asked to develop the three-year program locally by Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham.

