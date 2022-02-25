CASCADE, Iowa -- A special election will be held next month for a Cascade City Council seat recently filled by appointment.
A petition was filed Thursday calling for a special election for the seat, which was vacated after Steve Knepper won the mayoral seat in the November election.
The special election will be held on March 29. The term for the seat ends in December 2023.
Council members unanimously appointed Sue Knepper to the seat at their most recent meeting on Feb. 14.
But Jenny Hillary, deputy commissioner of elections for Dubuque County, noted that citizens have 14 days after an appointment to a vacant seat to file a special election petition, according to Iowa Code.
"Some citizens got together, and there were 99 signatures that they collected and filed with the (Cascade) city clerk," Hillary said.
Bill Hosch, who served 10 years on the council but lost his November reelection bid, said the petition was an effort led by Cascade citizens following the appointment.
"A lot of people did not agree with the City Council on the matter and took it in their own hands," he said.
In the November election, seven people ran for three available council seats. Newcomer Megan Oliphant and incumbents Michael Delaney and Riley Rausch won the seats. Hosch was the next-highest vote getter.
Meanwhile, Sue Knepper finished second to Steve Knepper in the three-person mayoral race. The two are only distantly related.
Hosch said he believed the election petition stemmed from some citizens' belief that it was fair to appoint the next-highest vote-getter in the council contest in the last election -- which was Hosch.
"And one of the arguments was that (Sue Knepper) ran for mayor, and if she had run for council, she might have gotten more votes than me," he said. "That's just kind of a difficult argument, I guess, for a lot of people. I have almost 10 years on the council. I think some people respected that and just felt perhaps I was the better choice."
When asked if he would run in the special election, Hosch said he "wouldn't mind" filling out the remainder of the term.
Sue Knepper said she would have to find out more information about what is going on with the council seat before confirming a special election run. She also voiced questions over the potential cost to the city with another election.
"I was already educating myself on the seat (following the appointment)," she said. "It's just kind of a quick turnaround. I just want to do what's best for Cascade, which is why I accepted the position in the first place."
Those wishing to run for the seat must collect at least 10 signatures from voting-age Cascade residents and file paperwork with the county auditor's office in the county courthouse by 5 p.m. Friday, March 4. Forms can be found on the Iowa Secretary of State website, or they are available at Cascade City Hall.