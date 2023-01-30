Hearts, flowers and chocolate might stir feelings of romance for some, but an animal at a Dubuque museum prefers to pair up after the temperature drops and a cricket gets dusted with calcium.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has been working in conjunction with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and other participating facilities for about 15 years to increase the native population of the Wyoming toad.
“The Wyoming toad is one of the most-critically endangered amphibians in the United States,” said Abby Urban, the museum’s curator of living collections. “In the late 1980s, there were seven known toads. It was the most-extreme genetic bottleneck possible without going extinct.”
Recommended for you
While a small male display Wyoming toad lives in a tank in the Woodward Discovery Center, not far from the museum’s Main Channel aquarium, about 40 others of the species are kept elsewhere on the museum campus, pairing off for breeding and producing thousands of tadpoles.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a rare toad and the efforts to boost its native population.
52,000 TADPOLES RELEASED
Wyoming toads’ native land is just outside Laramie, Wyo. The museum joined a breed-to-release program in 2008 to increase toad numbers.
“Since we joined the project, our facility has released just over 52,000 tadpoles into their habitat,” Urban said.
Hungry trout in Wyoming streams can decimate those tadpole numbers, so a recent project approach focuses on giving the amphibians a head start.
“(Project participants) rear the tadpoles in soft cages (in Wyoming), so they are exposed to the elements, they are exposed to temperatures, they can eat the native food, but birds can’t get to them and fish can’t get to them,” Urban said.
Recent field surveys indicate that more than 150 toads now live in the wild in Wyoming.
CHILL OUT AND BREED
Toads paired off for breeding at the museum are cooled in a special chamber to launch a necessary hormonal trigger. The chilled temperatures are not cold enough to cause hibernation.
“When an animal hibernates, all of its resources — its fat reserves and things like that — are being depleted,” Urban said. “We have to find that balance. We want to cool them down so they have that hormonal trigger to breed, but we don’t want to put a 30-gram animal in a state where it will lose half its body weight.”
Breeding toads live in an environment temporarily cooled into the 40s.
DINING ON CRICKETS
A healthy diet helps increase breeding success.
“In the wild, Wyoming toads would eat a lot of ants in their habitat,” Urban said. “That is a tough insect to propagate in captivity.”
Instead, museum toads eat crickets and mealworms and other food.
Urban said crickets are nutritionally fortified for the toads.
“Before we feed that cricket out, we give the cricket a high-quality produce item or a grain product that is high in calcium,” she said. “The cricket eats that (food) and then it is in the cricket’s digestive tract. Then, we dust the cricket with a calcium mineral supplement. So the toad is not just eating the cricket, they are eating the healthy food in the intestinal tract and the mineral supplement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.