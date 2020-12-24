The Dubuque City Council is moving forward with an initiative that aims to convert a large portion of its transportation fleet to electric vehicles.
On Monday, City Council members voted unanimously to adopt a policy that requires city staff to consider the “carbon cost” of purchasing a vehicle. The policy adoption is the first step in a larger initiative to convert a large portion of Dubuque’s automobile fleet to electric vehicles.
Dave Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, said the policy change will allow the city to better understand the impact its vehicle purchases have from an economic and environmental standpoint, while encouraging the investment in electric vehicles.
“We’re trying to introduce the concept of carbon savings,” Lyons said. “There is a value to reducing carbon emissions.”
When purchasing vehicles, the city currently incorporates a “total cost of ownership” model, which includes the estimated costs for fuel and maintenance over a period of years for the vehicle, along with the initial purchase cost. Lyons said the new policy will add onto that cost of ownership by calculating the cost of carbon emissions in relation to the city’s ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.
Lyons said this policy change is the jumping off point for the city to begin more widespread investment in electric vehicles, charging stations and renewable energy sources to power the vehicles.
“This simply begins the process of recognizing carbon reduction within the purchasing of vehicles,” Lyons said. “When those costs are considered, electric vehicles can actually edge out in saving the city money.”
A feasibility study submitted to the city determined it will take between 15 and 20 years for the city’s transit fleet to reach full electrification. The plan calls for the integration of two to five electric paratransit buses into the fleet within the next five years.
In order to actually reduce the fleet’s carbon footprint, Lyons said the electric vehicles will need to be powered through renewable energy resources. The feasibility study recommends the city invest in solar power to supply the electricity for city-vehicle charging stations. Along with installing solar panels on the Jule Operations and Training Center, the study states that additional solar array sites will need to be constructed in order to meet the fleet’s energy needs.
City Council Member Ric Jones said the new policy and feasibility study will act as a guide for local government in achieving its carbon emissions reduction goals.
“I think this is the direction that we all want to go and have to go eventually,” Jones said. “We’ve all been confused on how to get there. This gives us a foundation.”
Council members will also consider, during the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget sessions, approving $104,000 for the purchase and installation of electric vehicle charging stations at the city’s Municipal Service Center.
Lyons noted that not all vehicles can be converted to electric vehicles right away. City-owned pickup trucks, for example, currently do not have a viable electric substitute. However, Lyons said significant technology advancement for electric vehicles is expected over the next 10 years.
If implemented successfully, Lyons estimated that 58% of the city’s non-transit vehicle fleet could be producing zero carbon emissions by 2030.
“You are talking about some pretty significant changes,” he said. “This is the first step, but it’s significant in the way that we approach looking at vehicle purchases.”
Mayor Roy Buol said he believes Dubuque’s transition to utilizing electric vehicles is necessary and inevitable.
“I really think this is the future of cities our size,” Buol said. “I’m ready to go.”