Dubuque Community Schools is receiving a grant to develop plans for early child care and preschool programming, and officials hope the efforts will help address an ongoing local need.
The district is one of 16 in Iowa to receive Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations grants of up to $10,000 each, the Iowa Department of Education announced on Friday.
The grant will allow the Dubuque district to explore the creation of programs that blend child care and early learning to better serve the community’s children, according to Executive Director of Elementary Education Lisa TeBockhorst.
“That might look like a center of some kind that would offer preschool programming as well as wraparound child care services,” she said, emphasizing that district officials are in the early stages of the planning process.
In exploring the possibilities for such a program, the district will work with community partners, including Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Dubuque County Early Childhood and the City of Dubuque’s economic development department, officials said.
“We’re excited about any programming in Dubuque where we can get additional child care opportunities for our families,” said Jill Connors, the city’s economic development director. “We’re super excited to have the school district be in regular conversations with a local coalition of partners who discuss child care on a regular basis.”
The grant funds come from money the Iowa Department of Education received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. They can be used for training and planning, communication and outreach, transportation and payment for substitute teachers so team members can go to planning and training sessions.
Area business owners and government officials alike have cited local child care shortages as a key issue in recent months.
In 2021, there were 5,686 child care spaces in Dubuque County, while the number of children ages 5 and younger was 7,342 and in 84% of those families, all parents work, according to Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral.
TeBockhorst said the district’s preschool programs, currently offered at all of the district’s elementary schools except Hoover, are half-day programs. This can pose a challenge for working parents — a challenge that wraparound, blended programs could help meet.
“We’re trying to lift those barriers to also provide opportunities for families to be engaged in the community workforce and be able to do the things they need to do for their families,” TeBockhorst said.