The Dubuque County Library District will unveil “makerspaces” at all five local branches in early December.
The goal of the makerspaces is to give patrons “the tools to discover what (they) can make,” according to a district press release. Programs include classes for 3D pen usage, 3D printer usage and “zine-maker” programs, the release stated. Open houses are set for the following dates:
- 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Asbury branch
- Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Epworth branch
- 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Peosta branch
- 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Farley branch
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday,
- Dec. 16, at the Holy Cross branch
All open houses are drop-in and informational. Not all items included makerspaces are available at all branches, so patrons are encouraged to attend multiple open houses.