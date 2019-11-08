BERNARD, Iowa -- The City of Bernard has landed a $112,000 state grant for "water treatment improvements."
The grant was one of nine for water and sewer projects across the state announced this week by the Iowa Economic Development Authority via the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which provides support for downtown improvements, according to a press release.
"Grants are awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact and readiness and commitment of local resources to the project," the release states.
State documents indicate that $93,000 in "local/other" funding also will be put toward the Bernard project.