Economic development organizations in two local communities each have received $100,000 challenge grants to benefit building projects in designated Main Street Iowa districts.
Dubuque Main Street received $100,000 to help support the rehabilitation of the storefront of the Voices Productions building at 1585 Central Ave.
“The VoicesDBQ Studio project, located in the former Diamond Vogel paint store, will use the funds to renovate the first floor of the building with a gallery, artist workspaces and a bistro-style art bar,” states a press release from Dubuque Main Street. “Plans also include upgrading the heating and ventilation systems; overall construction; and ADA-compliant ramps, entrances and restrooms.”
Meanwhile, Main Street Elkader also landed $100,000 to help support a housing project in the historic Glesne Building, 201 N. Main St., according to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The organizations were among 13 to receive the grants. The funding will be distributed in the form of matching grants to the selected organizations. The estimated total cost of the 13 projects is more than $3.6 million.
Since the first challenge grants were awarded in 2002, approximately $12.8 million in state and federal funds have leveraged nearly $65 million in private investment.