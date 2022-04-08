More than a year and a half after a natural gas explosion destroyed a home and damaged others in Dubuque, two lawsuits related to the incident still are pending.
One was filed by two men who said they were seriously injured in the incident.
The lawsuits filed in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County stem from the Sept. 28, 2020, explosion that occurred after a contractor struck a natural gas main while drilling to install fiber-optic cable. Gas filled the residence at 459 Loras Blvd. and was ignited by an unknown source.
Initially, 16 nearby buildings were deemed uninhabitable, displacing 54 residents.
Both lawsuits were filed against Price Industrial Electric Inc., the contractor for the utility work, alleging negligence on the company’s part.
One of the lawsuits was filed by two Dubuque men, Timothy Clayton and Steven Seippel, who allege that Price engaged in negligent conduct during its work prior to the explosion.
The suit, filed in December, states that the men were among those sent to the area to stop the gas leak by their employer, Q3 Contracting Inc. Q3 Contracting had contracted with Blacks Hills Energy, which owned the gas line, the lawsuit states.
“The ensuing house explosion seriously injured (Clayton and Seippel), causing severe hearing loss and tinnitus,” the suit states.
Documents also state that Seippel’s vehicle, valued at more than $40,000, was destroyed in the blast.
The two men seek an amount that would “reasonably compensate” them for their injuries and losses in connection with the explosion.
A jury trial in the suit currently is set for October 2023. However, attorneys for Price recently filed a motion requesting separate trials for each man.
The motion states that it would be prejudicial to try the cases of both men together, as it “could result in the jury conflating the evidence and, therefore, damages of one plaintiff with the other.”
A ruling on the motion has not yet been made.
An attorney for Clayton and Seippel did not respond to requests for comment.
The other lawsuit against Price was filed by 11 property owners and two renters who in total suffered $700,000 worth of property damage from the explosion. That suit also claims Price was negligent in the work it did on Sept. 28, 2020.
“(Price) did not hand dig any test holes in order to determine the precise location of any previously marked underground utility lines prior to operating its horizontal boring machine,” the suit states. “(Price), while operating its horizontal boring machine, struck and pierced a previously marked underground gas line.”
While the property owners’ lawsuit was filed in May, an additional entity filed to join as a plaintiff last month.
Officials at Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which insured the property at 459 Loras Blvd., filed documents stating that they have identical claims of negligence. The insurer seeks to recover $100,000 in damages.
The trial in that lawsuit is scheduled for March 2023.
Price has denied any wrongdoing in both lawsuits. Instead, the company filed a cross petition in both cases stating that Black Hills “failed to stop or otherwise control the natural gas leak.”
Black Hills was notified of the leak at 4:30 p.m. that day, and the explosion occurred at 5:39 p.m., documents state.
In the event that Price is found liable in either case, the company asked that Black Hills contribute to any judgment made against it.
Black Hills has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and asked in court documents for the cross petition to be dismissed in both cases.
Black Hills also filed a counterclaim in both lawsuits, alleging negligence on Price’s part and asking to be awarded damages stemming from the explosion.
“Despite efforts of Black Hills personnel, emergency responders and other persons to stop the leak, gas migrated from the gas main at the location where the bore head struck and damaged the gas main into the building at 459 Loras Boulevard where an explosion occurred,” documents state.
The cross petition and counterclaim have not yet been addressed in either case.
Attorneys for Price Industrial Electric did not respond to requests for comment for this story. Black Hills Energy declined to comment.