MONTICELLO, Iowa — Camp Courageous recently dedicated a new zip line.
The Craig and Lois Bauer-Newholm Zip Line provides tandem riders a 700-foot trip up a hill, where they will be about 110 feet above the ground before taking a trip to the bottom, according to a news release.
Camp Courageous campers will use the zip line. It is open to public rides from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Rides are $10 per person. Children must ride with an adult.
Camp Courageous is located at 12004 190th St., southeast of Monticello. The organization continues to raise money to support the zip line. Donations can be made at campcourageous.org.